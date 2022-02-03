Having empowered so many youths through vocational hairstyling opportunities being offered at Lush Hair Academy, Lush Hair brand has officially confirmed plans to launch another Academy in Delta State by organizing a 3-day free workshop in professional braiding and bridal styling, so the youth around the eastern region can equally benefit from the life-transforming opportunity.

According to the organisers, Lush Hair 3-day free hair braiding /styling workshop will kick off from Tuesday, February 8 to Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), Asaba.

“This is open to anyone who has shown keen interest in tailing the profession of hairdressing or who has been nursing the ambition of excelling in the field. Lush hair academy is in collaboration with Nation Builders College of Technology (NABCOTECH), to provide excellent learning environment while ensuring maximum training impact and quality service delivery to potential students of the Academy.

“NABCOTECH is a reputable College of technology in Nigeria which, since operation, has maintained its leadership within and beyond the eastern heartlands of Nigeria, most especially in vocational trainings to such as professional Hairstyling, Photography, catering etc.”

Speaking on the upcoming workshop, coordinator, Lush Hair Academy, Mrs. Edith Okechukwu, said the 3-day free workshop covers training on braids and bridal styling, and it is designed for anyone in Asaba who wants to sharpen their skills and learn about ways to enhance their creativity in professional hair making/styling, from experts who already have made remarkable impact in the industry.

“This is an ample opportunity we hope that the youth in Asaba would embrace, to build a sustainable career, lucrative business and most importantly, facilitate and improve their standard of living. Registration is compulsory and can be completed either online or at NABCOTECH.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Another advantage of this training is that professional hair stylists are already on board to coach through the exercise; we consider it an opportunity to learn from industry professionals who will provide deep insight as to what it takes to be successful on the job,” she noted.

Also, the brand manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkarwho said, “it’s a great feeling seeing that Lush Hair Academy is taking up the scope outline which we had envisioned at the point of conceptualising the idea.

“Proudly, Lush Hair Academy which successfully produced 60 graduates in different hairstyling genres, started off in Lagos early 2021 and barely a year after, it is expanding to Delta State – Asaba. This February, a new batch of students will resume lectures in Lagos.

“In a couple of years from now, our aim will be to spread nationwide, providing the capacity development opportunity to every Nigerian youth irrespective of the location, religion, and ethnicity.

“We implore the youth of Asaba to take full advantage of this opportunity to transform their lives. The 3-day free workshop promises to be full of exciting moments, deep learning, and creativity.”