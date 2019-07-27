Doris Obinna

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair extension brand alongside the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO), Lagos chapter, organized a hair-braiding competition amongst stylists from across the twenty local government areas in Lagos.

The hair stylist contest was a braids competition amongst 20 teams from across the local governments in the state. Each team comprised of a model, stylist and an assistant who slugged it out to emerge as winners of the monetary reward offered by the LUSH brand.

The monetary reward came in the order of N150, 000 for the winner, N100, 000 for the first runner up and N50, 000 for the second runner up.

Out of the 20 teams that contested, Model Olamide Osoba from Orile Agege LGA, came first; Model Oyeloro Sidikat and team from Kosofe LGA clinched second and Model Roseling Ogunyemi from Etiosa LGA alongside her team emerged third.

According to Mrs. Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, who represented the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, it is such a great pleasure collaborating with one of the most credible hairdressing regulatory associations in the country. NASHCO in organising such an exciting yet cerebral hair stylists competition, she noted, captured all the local government areas in the state.

“We are happy that all the association members found this engagement activity very worthwhile as we believe this will not only help to stimulate creative thinking amongst them, but will equally encourage everyone to realize that there are so much more beautiful hair styles both cultural and contemporary, which can be achieved with Lush Hair other than the regular braid strands alone,” she said.

Contestants were all given one and half hours duration, during which they were judged, based on creativity, tools handling, finishing and neatness, composure, seamless and innovative colour scheme etc.

Dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Elizabeth Osinsanya, Founder of the Elegant Twins School of Cosmetology and Clinic and Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists NASHCO. Others were Mrs. Betty Ishoka, National President, NASHCO, as well as Mrs. Surat Abari-Ajibola, President, NASHCO, Lagos Chapter.

In her speech, Dr. Osinsanya expressed her deep sense of appreciation about the decision of all gathered at the event to actively participate in the stylist competition organized by Lush Hair. “When corporate organizations like this collaborate with us to move the association forward, it shows that the sky can only be our stepping stone,” she noted.

She commended the Lush Hair brand for always rising to the occasion of supporting the association when required and for introducing to Nigeria one of the best quality attachment brand.

“Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, reasons why it readily inclines towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities,” she said. “The brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women.”