Doris Obinna

Lush Hair, the new premium hair extension brand recently partnered with Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation by absorbing few graduates of hairdressing and cosmetology from its skills acquisition programme.

The formal presentation of the grandaunts to the brand was held at their office in Surulere, by the Ministry’s officials, where all agreements and promises were officially established. The five stylists namely Ms. Ineh Chioma, Ms. Adekoya Nike, Ms. Surupo Mayowa, Ms. Idowu Elizabeth, and Ms. Olumegbon Fatimoh were clearly excited about the brands declaration of placing them on a monthly salary despite the flexibility nature of the job offer.

Speaking during the presentation, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, said: “we are delighted to collaborate with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on this empowerment project and we hope that this will lead to a lasting and sustainable relationship.

“As a brand whose core target is women, we will always strive towards assisting the women-folks while also encouraging them to be confident and always stay on top of their game irrespective of their background and societal status,” she said.

“We are engaging them on a flexible contract, as they will be required to work only 15 days and they earn salary at end of the month. Considering that they have the rest of the days to themselves, it consequently becomes an alternative stream of income for them.”

Pannu also stated that having undergone different stages of trainings under a very close supervision of the Ministry, they believe they would have acquired the right amount of skill required for them to perform excellently on the task ahead.

“Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman, which is why we will always bend towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities, the Lush Hair brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women,” she observed.

Also present at the office was a representative of the Ministry, Mrs. Hopo Kudirat, CEO, Women Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. She said it is a great feeling when corporate establishments like Lush Hair are not only recognizing the effort of the Ministry but are also lending support to the project by employing some of our graduates in the relevant field.

“It is important to state that there are 17 Skill Acquisition Centres spread across the five divisions of the state and the programme is aimed at training and sharpening women’s skills in the area of hairdressing and cosmetology, catering and hotel management, computer training, textile designing/hat beads stringing, barbing and printing technology among others.”