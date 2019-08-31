Doris Obinna

Lush Hair, the Nigerian premium hair extension brand has officially announced its active participation in the 2019 edition of the “Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN),” Pageant as the official Hair Extension brand sponsor of the program.

The official statement was released after the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), at the brand’s office in Surulere by both parties involved.

According to its Brand Manager, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, the company is delighted to be one of the major sponsors of this laudable project with track records of promoting the Nigerian cultural heritage and tourism even to the outside world. Lush Hair, she said, stands for beauty, style, confidence and it is proudly African in nature. To this end, she hopes the strategic collaboration will transcend beyond the edition.

She added that Lush Hair as the official hair extension brand of the 2019 edition of MBGN, will be present at all the locations and participate most actively at the final screening in Lagos State to readily engage the potential contestants while encouraging them to always stay beautiful, confident and always on top of their game irrespective of the outcome of the contest.

The company is specially designed to meet the beauty and style needs of every African woman, she said. “It offers a wide range of unique and distinct styles and colours, which we strongly believe will further enhance the beauty of the contestants, as well as help them express their individuality and style, giving them that distinct African look.”

Speaking on behalf of Silverbird Group, the organiser of the MBGN Pageant, General Manager, Special Duties, Mr. Bola Salako, who gave a detailed account about the pageant and partnership with Lush Hair, said, this year’s marks the 32nd edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant in Nigeria. “We are excited to have the Lush Hair extension brand come in as the official hair sponsor for the pageant,” he said.

“The 2019 edition with themed; “Every Woman,” promises to showcase the complete woman and all the areas that make her whole, work, family, career, etc, which we believe syncs seamlessly with the persona of the hair brand. The pageant will be taking place in Bayelsa,” he stated.

The nationwide auditioning exercise will hold in Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Ghana, Abuja and Lagos.