Doris Obinna

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium hair extension brand, stylishly introduced three new crochet designs during the August edition of the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) hair styling contest held in Lagos.

The contest comprised eight teams: model, stylist and an assistant per team who were allotted time to come up with creative yet trendy hairstyles using the newly introduced crochet. Each team represented different local government areas in Lagos and they meticulously slugged it out against one another to emerge as the winners of the LUSH brand’s fantastic gifts.

Out of the eight contestants, Stella Chinonso from Mushin Odi Olowo Local Government Area (LGA), came first and won for the team a 3.8 KVA Generator set. Mary Olawunmi and team from Iba LGA received a 32” Television Set for the second place, and finally Model Naomi Hopewell and team from Iba LGA alongside her team went home with a standing fan for coming third. The rest of the contestants equally went home with consolation prizes.

According to Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group who represented the Lush Hair brand and who also served as one of the judges, described it as another auspicious opportunity collaborating with the most credible hairdressing regulatory associations in the country- the NASHCO in organizing yet another edition of hair styling contest. ‘We are glad that we are able to formally introduce the new set of crochet variants to all the hair professionals present.”

While the feedbacks have been amazing, the gathering also presented the opportunity for the brand to reinstate its commitment to quality standard and to remind the ladies that the brand is suited to all needs. The new crochet variants, Mandy Twist, Fiona Bead Crochet and Vegas Braids came as a feedback to the yearnings of most ladies who frown at spending long hours at the salon and yet want to wear beautiful and crisp-looking twisted braids adorned with complementary accessories.

Contestants were all allotted forty-five minutes duration to create innovative hair designs with the new products, during which they were judged based on creativity, tools handling, finishing and neatness, composure, seamless and innovative colour scheme, etc.

Dignitaries present at the event were: Elizabeth Osinsanya (OON), who is both the Founder of the Elegant Twins School of Cosmetology and Clinic, and the Founder of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists NASHCO. Others are Betty Ishoka, National President NASHCO, as well as Surat Abari-Ajibola, President, NASHCO, Lagos Chapter.

“It is with a deep sense of delight that we receive the new set of crochet variants product and we can confirm to it delivering on the promise of bestowing on our women that sophisticated and classy look suitable for all occasions,” Osinsanya said.

The entire NASHCO association expressed their appreciation to Lush Hair management for their unflinching support towards the growth of the association and for consistently introducing to Nigeria best quality hair products that can be trusted.