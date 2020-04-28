Doris Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, says its medical team on Monday delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient, of a baby girl.

The LUTH management made this known in its verified official twitter handle, @LUTHofficial, yesterday.

According to the tweet, the team comprises: doctors, anaesthetists and nurses.

It said: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.

“The 40 year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”

LUTH on April 19 said that it had successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), told NAN that the woman was pregnant for the first time.

Adeyemo said that she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

He said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo further said that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He disclosed this in a short message to members of staff in Abuja, AIT reported on Monday evening.

Dokpesi was said to have been self-isolating in the past week, before he developed malaria symptoms and started coughing.

He reportedly contacted the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for a COVID-19 test which came back positive.

The chairman, who is said not to have a recent travel history, advised those who have interacted with him lately to get tested.

“I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks. Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible,” the message read.

Tracing is ongoing to determine those who may have come in contact with him, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said the state had recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 746.

The ministry, through its Twitter account, said that 587 cases were active and 123 discharged, while 15 cases had been transferred to Ogun and Ondo states.