Bunmi Ogunyale

Resident doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital have concluded plans to embark on indefinite strike from tomorrow.

This is contained in a communique signed by the President of LUTH Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Kayode Makinde and the General Secretary, Dr. Jubril Kuku, yesterday.

“That from Friday (tomorrow), members of the association (Resident and all House Officers) shall proceed on total and indefinite strike.

“That members of the association shall not resume work until all the minimum demands are met such as the employment of resident doctors and house officers across all units and departments of the hospital.”

The association also insisted on the payment of all outstanding salaries, including arrears owed House Officers and resident doctors.

It urged the management to light the dark portion within the hospital environment as earlier identified and communicated.

Activities at the hospital was completely grounded when the doctors observed a two-day warning strike in May.