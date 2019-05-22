Bunmi Ogunyale

Hundreds of doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest for improved remuneration.

The medical practitioners also brought activities at the hospital to a halt as they began a two-day warning strike.

In a peaceful manner, the doctors moved their protest to the administrative building of the hospital; they called on the Federal government to fulfill the promises and agreement it agreed with them reached a few years back.