By Henry Uche

In a bid to leave a legacy for mankind, the Lions Club International, in collaboration with Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH), has inaugurated the 32-bed Lion Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre and Renal Institute, on the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos.

The chief host/district governor, Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma, stressed that the gesture was in honour of the late Isaac Dada, who initiated the idea but was cut short by death, even as the club decided to accomplish the vision, to serve humanity.

Touring the facility with experts across disciplines, it was obvious that the facility was well equipped with state-of- the-art machines and advanced technologies, trained personnel to handle kidney issues and other challenges associated with internal body organs.

“We shall continue to offer more selfless humanitarian services. We still have an ongoing Warri Central Hospital Eye Clinic project in Delta State to care for eye challenges. With this kind of facility, capital flight would be reduced drastically and Nigerian medical practitioners across the globe would begin to think home. We urged the rich to show empathy and compassion for the less privileged,” she said.

Meanwhile, past international director, Babajide Lawal, who represented the international president, Alex Douglas, implored the management of the dialysis centre to plough back the revenue generated therefrom for its growth, development and sustenance.

“We don’t want this facility to be like every other government abandoned project, because Nigeria is known for poor maintenance culture. We don’t want that to be the fate of this essential health care facility. We expect proper management and prudent administration as well a replication of same. We enjoin wealthy people to work hand in glove with Lions Club to offer more intervention projects like this to humanity for the sake of divinity,” he charged.

In his remarks, former governor, District 404, A1 Nigeria, Olalumbosi Opeseyi, stated that the message was to encourage men of means and affluence to help the indigent.

“We are wired for connections. We can’t live in isolation. We must release our potential to connect with nature. We project and market kindness to people, government cannot do it all,” he said.

Opeseyi reiterated that the club remained a movement for people’s care and charity, saying capacity-building and better leadership would be sacrosanct to them.

“We don’t create followership, our leaders are servants. We are thinking for the people and our own joy and peace is a function of other people’s joy. Remember, there is nothing a man has that was not given to him. We must give, it’s a natural law for living.”

He maintained that the Nigeria was summarily suffering the consequences of neglecting people who were not supposed to be ignored: “The more we neglect them, the more the socio-economic and political unrest. But if we institutionalised the culture of service, even the face of governance would change. Thus, service to mankind, charity and of kindness is what we need to prosper.”

