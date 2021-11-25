By Henry Uche and Doris Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Idi-Araba, Lagos has been handed over a renovated Block A (Medical Wards), a four (4) Storey building by Airtel Networks Ltd as part of its corporate Social responsibilities.

The renovation is necessitated as a way of assisting to refurbish, upgrade public hospitals as government finances become scarce.

Commissioning the Medical Wards , the minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, affirmed that the project tallied with President’s Next Level modernization agenda for Teaching hospitals to improve quality of care for Nigerians, saying that, since the beginning of this administration, much investment had gone into tertiary level centers, including LUTH, directly or in partnership.

The minister extended the federal government’s appreciation to Airtel Nigeria for the excellent project. “I am sure this gesture shall further increases the capacity of LUTH to deliver on its performance objectives.

“In no country can government alone fund healthcare, thus, it is in that regard that we urge more private sector investment in the Nigerian healthcare sector. With such investment and the skilled and dedicated manpower, the sky is the limit in our quest to improve the quality of care in Nigeria.”

On his part, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Chris Bode, said the responsibility for the maintenance of the facility has been contracted to an independent company for utmost care and sustenance, adding that since the bronze plaque was unveiled 59 years ago at the inception of this institution, the facilities have been in use every day without respite.

Bode asserted LUTH has seen red color thus, it expected the yellow, Green, and other hues and shades splashed on the buildings soon in other to save humanity, noting that Airtel Nigeria walked every step of the COVID-19 journey in partnership with LUTH.

“The Company gave 81 telephone lines to LUTH’s Psychosocial and Emotional Support Group which reached out to patients and their families following diagnosis and in the course treating over 20000 patients in the megacity of Lagos. Airtel also provided Airtime for 3 months on each of these phone lines when we needed them the most.”

Handing over the facility to CMD, the Chief Exexutive Officer/Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Chemmenkotil Surendran, revealed that the facility which was renovated and equipped with connectivity technologies and solutions was a promise fulfilled.

According to him, the project was targeted at delivering quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians, especially the vulnerable, hard to reach and underprivileged in partnership with LUTH.

