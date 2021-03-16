By Gabriel Dike

In furtherance of its commitment to dousing political tension, advocating for greater justice and wide ranging structural change, as well as promoting a culture of managing conflicts through creative dialogue, mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and national integration in Nigeria, the Lux Terra Leadership Foundation has inaugurated a 20-member “Think Tank,” which will serve as the Steering Committee of its newly established Network and Advocacy Group.

The Think Tank, which has Rev Fr George Ehusani and Sheikh Nuruddeen Lemu, as moderators, include Dr. Goke Adegoroye, Mrs Eugenia Abu, Mall. Mustapha Muhammed, Mr Clement Nwankwo, Mr Udenta O Udenta, Mainasara Umar, Mr Kayode Komolafe, Mrs Hauwa Abbas, Mrs. Maope Ogun-Yusuf, Mrs Mariam Marwa-Abdu, Elder Kunle Fagbemi and Dr Sam Amadi. Others are Mrs Latifat Eigbedion, Mr. Chidi Ejikeme, Mr Joseph Tanko Atang, Mr Mike Utsaha, Mr. Chris Obanye, Janada Jafiya and Onize Ohikere.

Also present at the inauguration held at the event hall of the Foundation at Villa Nova Estate, Apo-Dutse, Abuja, were Dr. Kole Shettima of the MacArthur Foundation and Mr. Jude Ilo of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa – joint supporters of the initiative.

Acknowledging with pain and distress the dangerous path on which Nigeria is presently treading, and to forestall a violent implosion that has become a real and present danger, the Think Tank members all expressed their commitment to use this new platform to initiate some concrete actions towards forging a measure of consensus (among Nigerians of diverse ethno-religious and geo-political backgrounds) on a wide range of issues that are today threatening to tear the country apart.