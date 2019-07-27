Though a Ghanaian by birth, international businessman, Oscar Yao Doe, is more Nigerian than many of its citizens. In his home country, Oscar is already a shining light and one of the influential people who have climbed the ladder of success seamlessly. But Nigeria is one special country where Oscar has his hearts locked in. He has never hidden his massive love for the country. His business dealings and activities in Nigeria in the past two decades have seen him attain such a personality that has naturally made him equal to any free-born Nigerian. As the President/Executive Chairman of Eurostar Global Limousine Group, he has grown his luxury car rental outfit headquartered in Lagos into the sector leader on the continent. Oscar’s Eurostar handles 50 per cent of limousines rental and outright acquisition in Africa. There’s thus no gainsaying that the Doscar Group CEO is as connected and influential as many of the biggest CEOs being talked about in Nigeria today. With a corporate portfolio that stands him out, he also rolls with the notables of Nigerian social establishment. Very warm and genial, Oscar’s pliable mien attracts him to people easily. Everyone who knows him loves him naturally as there is never a dull moment around him. Oscar’s strong influence in Nigeria permeates key sectors including business, government, social circuit and the royalty.

He is a special member of the Royal Court of the Source in Ile-Ife, where the Ooni, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi conferred on him the title of Agbeluro.

Oscar is well versed in matters having to do with the social-cultural set-up of Nigeria. On Monday, Oscar was among the select crème of the society who gathered as guests at the 77th birthday of society matriarch, Princess Abah Folawiyo, in Ikoyi, Lagos. The sociable businessman was in his natural element pumping hands and patting the backs of friends who were at the exclusive soiree.