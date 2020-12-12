From Aloysius Attah, OnitshA

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Idris, over their eviction from the Sabon Gari Luxury Bus Park, Kano, by the Kano State Government.

In a petition signed by the ALBON Chairman, National Taskforce, Chief Joseph Ejiofor (God’s Time Motors Ltd), Alhaji Haruna Babanyara, Chairman, Sokoto Central Motorpark and Malam Yosuf Mohammed, Jabutu Luxury Park, Yola, the luxury bus owners described the eviction as an “unjust action and national economic sabotage against national unity and security”.

The group lamented the government did not give any notice to its members before carrying out the eviction, adding that the association had operated for over 40 years at the park. It added that the action had thrown thousands of their staff and ancillary workers into unemployment.

According to the statement, luxury buses are now being forced to operate from an isolated and undeveloped space of land at Kano-Maiduguri bye-Pass which is about 60 kilometers from Kano city with grave security threats to staff, passengers, goods and vehicles alike.