British-based Nigerian-born luxury goods mogul, Alexander Amosu has very a strong ambition. As the global luxury market is constantly looking to reach untapped markets, especially in Africa, Amosu wants to explore the opportunity as a market leader for the continent of Africa. Historically, luxury brands have traditionally been associated with developed nations. As a result of this, most of both ultra high net worth and high net worth markets of African nations patronize well known international luxury retailers such as Harrods, Saks, Harvey Nicholls and other respected retailers. But with the growing trend of online buying and luxury retailers, Amosu has entered the same market and the dandy entrepreneur is planning to bring his expertise as a clear benefit and advantage to willing luxury brands.

His latest venture, Lux Afrique Boutique is the first luxury online shopping platform that offers its high net worth clients across 54 African countries opportunity to shop at the same prices as retail outlets in Paris, London or Milan from the comfort of their homes. Louis XIII, David Morris, Yoko London, Montegrappa, Boadicea, Stephen Webster are just some of the luxury brands already signed up to the shopping platform.

Amosu’s Lux Afrique Boutique is part of the Lux Afrique Group that offers a lifestyle and concierge services catering to ultra high net worth clients across Africa, as well as a luxury multimedia platform for marketing and promoting luxury brands, targeting an audience on the African continent. It introduces luxury-focused brands to the high net-worth consumer markets growing throughout Africa, through a number of means, including high-profile events, such as the Lux Afrique Annual Polo Day which has turned out to be the biggest African polo event in Europe with top notch celebrities, Captains of industries and royalties attending every August with next edition holding on Saturday August 1, 2020.