For many years, style icon and purveyor of luxury goods John Obayuwana has lived a good life as well as helped others to have a fill of it. So, when penultimate week he clocked 70, not a few were excited to join loads of friends to celebrate the Chairman of Polo Limited.

As a man with an undeniable touch of class that influences scores of aspirants into the comity of sartorial elegance, Obayuwana recently marked his 70th birthday with an exclusive invite only, memorable birthday soiree at the Sky Restaurant of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, which attracted select cream of Nigerian society, was top notch in all ramifications. From a 3-course meal, to best of liquor; the finest cocktails, cognac, champagne and whiskey brands to the music which had international super singer, Asa, serenade guests and DJ Bola Giwa of Freshwaves raising the roof till the wee hours. Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, the award-winning Master of Ceremonies did steer the event so effortlessly and professionally with no dull moment.

The highlight of the the evening was when Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki showered the celebrator with encomiums, followed by the toast proposed by former Cross River Governor, Mr Donald Duke and the cutting of the cake. Creatively planned and executed by Akin Ariyo’s Open Hands and his beautiful daughter, Jennifer Obayuwana, the party had guests wishing it never ends. Among the guests of the Style czar were Chief Audu Ogbe, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu, Greg Uanseru, Ayo Subair, Senator Ben Bruce, Lanre and Fola Ogunlesi, Phillips Oduoza, Valentine Ozigbo, Tayo Ayeni, Tunde Oshinowo, Iranola Ayodele, Toyin Subair, Anselm Tabansi, Oladele Ogundele, Helen Prest-Ajayi, Dr. Tunde Soleye, Chike Chikeluba, Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic.