By Christy Anyanwu

Ankara with lycra infusion is the in thing in fashion. The fabric gives a shapy and clingy effect. You hardly notice its uniqueness from the normal Ankara print until you touch the fabric. Aside the fact that the fabric is unique, another thing that makes it stand out is that it does not shrink nor fade.

However, you could make different styles from this stylish print. The hood style of the lycralised Ankara is comfy and smart. The style, when fashionably worn by male and female, it is a twist of native and European designs that suit all ages.

•Pictures : Ronid Ventures

