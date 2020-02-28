Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Sacked governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has broken his silence over the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the nullification of his election, urging All Progressives Congress (APC) members to accept the verdict and maintain peace.

Lyon, in a statement he personally signed, said: “Decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate, noting however that no matter how distressing the judgment could be “we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this country.

“God still loves Bayelsans and will still allow His will to come to pass in their lives.”

He thanked the party leadership from the national to the ward level “for the tenacity and upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.”

Lyon appealed to Bayelsans to be interested in the governance of the state, adding that he would not relent to ensure Bayelsa gets the needed development.

Meanwhile, the APC, in its first official reaction to the Supreme Court judgment, has urged its supporters to accept it in good faith.

Chairman of the party, Jothan Amos, in a press conference, said the party and Lyon appreciated the confidence reposed in the APC by members.

He said it was painful but urged party members and the people to accept it in good faith, remain calm and maintain the peace.