Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In a move that offered insight into how his administration would run, Bayelsa Governor- Elect, Chief David Lyon has appointed a former deputy- governor Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu to head a 59-man member All Progressive Congress (APC) Transition Committee to prepare the take-off of the new government in February 2020.

Governor Seriake Dickson had earlier set up his administration transition committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Kemela Okara and which has all serving Commissioners as members.

Seibarugu from Agudama- Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was one- time Speaker of the State House of Assembly before he was nominated as Deputy – Governor when Chief Timipre Sylva was governor.

In the list sighted by this paper the 59-member transition committee which has a former Head of Service, Chief Obegha Julius Oworibo as secretary has as members a mixture of former governorship aspirants, loyalists of former President Goodluck Jonathan, elders of the party, party executives and federal lawmakers which gave a hint that Lyon is prepared to run an all inclusive government

Some of the prominent names on the list include three former governorship aspirants namely Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Prof Ongoebi Maureen Etebu, CP Dieseye Poweigha(rtd). Others are two federal lawmakers, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli, member Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency and his colleague representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon Preye Influence Oseke. Loyalists of Jonathan that made the list include, Rt Hon Claudius Enegesi, Engr Mike Ogiasa and Chief Moses Otazi.

Also on the list are Prof Millionaire F. N Abowei, Mr Fakuma Ilagha, Dr Dennis Otiotio, the alternate Director-General of the David Lyon campaign organization, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, junior brother to incumbent Bayelsa State Deputy- Governor, Hon Gabriel John Jonah, Mr Rex Ogbuku, Hon Stella Dorgu, Dr Theodore Allison, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo Mr James Ayobegha, Chief Beinmo Spiff and others.

Meanwhile Dickson has inaugurated two Committees namely Safety of Government Assets Committee and Immovable Assets and Investments Committee to work as sub- committees to the transition committee.

Dickson while performing the inauguration, emphasised the need for both committees to properly document the movable and immovable assets of government including investments which would form part of his hand over notes to the incoming government

He remarked that when he took over the reins of leadership in 2012 there was no properly documented information on government assets, adding that as a responsible, responsive, accountable and transparent government he was prepared to change that by furnishing the incoming government with this information to enable it take off smoothly.