Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, has appointed a former deputy governor, Werinipre Seibarugu, to head a 59-man member All Progressives Congress (APC) transition committee to prepare the take-off of the new administration in February 2020.

Governor Seriake Dickson had earlier set up his administration transition committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara, with all serving commissioners as members.

Seibarugu from Agudama-Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was one-time speaker of House of Assembly before he was nominated as deputy governor when Timipre Sylva was governor.

In the list sighted by Daily Sun, the transition committee which has a former head of Service, Obegha Oworibo as secretary, has as members a mixture of former governorship aspirants, loyalists of former president Goodluck Jonathan, elders of the party, party executives and federal lawmakers which gave a hint that Lyon is prepared to run an all-inclusive government

Some of the prominent names on the list include three former governorship aspirants, including Ebitimi Amgbare, Ongoebi Etebu, Dieseye Poweigha (retd). Others are two federal lawmakers, Israel Sunny-Goli, member Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency and his colleague representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Preye Oseke.

Loyalists of Jonathan that made the list include, Claudius Enegesi, Mike Ogiasa and Moses Otazi.

Also on the list are Millionaire Abowei, Fakuma Ilagha, Dennis Otiotio, the alternate Director General of the David Lyon campaign Organisation, Seiyefa Brisibe, junior brother to incumbent deputy governor, Gabriel John Jonah, Rex Ogbuku, Stella Dorgu, Theodore Allison, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, James Ayobegha, Beinmo Spiff and others.

Meanwhile, Dickson has inaugurated two committees namely Safety of Government Assets and Immovable Assets and Investments to work as sub-committees to the transition committee.

Dickson, while performing the inauguration, emphasised the need for both committees to properly document the movable and immovable assets of government, including investments which would form part of his hand over notes to the incoming government

He remarked that when he took over the reins of leadership in 2012, there was no properly documented information on government assets, adding that as a responsible, responsive, accountable and transparent government, he was prepared to change that by furnishing the incoming government with this information to enable it take off smoothly.