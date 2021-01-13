French Ligue 1 club, Lyon have made serious enquiries about red-hot KRC Genk striker, Paul Onuachu, with the aim of signing him in the summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Onuachu has scored 19 goals and provided two assists in 19 league games this season.

His transfer market value is put at €12 million after Genk signed him from Danish club, FC Midtjylland, 18 months ago for a mere €6 million.

Onuachu has a contract with his Belgian club till the middle of 2024.

Lyon are set to sign an- other classic target man, Leicester City’s striker, Islam Slimani, on loan till this sum- mer as a stop-gap to signing main target, Onuachu, thereafter.

Meanwhile, Onuachu is in serious contention for the Belgium Golden Shoe for the best player in that counry’s top league last year. Raphael Holzhauser (Beerschot), Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk) and Lior Refaelov (Antwerp FC) are widely believed to be the top three contenders.

The other contenders are Club Brugge’s Simon Mignolet, who has already scooped the goalkeeper of the year, and teammate Charles De Ketelaere, who has been named Young Player of the Year. The awards ceremony is fixed for today.