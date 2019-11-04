The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bayelsa election, David Lyon, has lambasted Governor Henry Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for willfully promoting insecurity in the state.

Lyon also condemned the epileptic power supply that has enveloped Yenagoa and its environs.

The APC candidate who stated this when he visited the Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Clan, King Gabriel Akah, at his palace as part of his electioneering campaign tour of the Kingdom, said PDP has taken many steps and enthroned policies that have destroy the state.

He said: “The PDP has ruled this state since the return of democracy 20 years ago, but right now, our biggest problem is insecurity. Secondly, there is no light and hospitals are in deplorable situation. I am from a riverine community in Southern Ijaw and I fully understand the sufferings of the average Ijaw man. We have APC at the centre and that is why having APC at the state level will be very beneficial to our people.”

In his remarks, King Gabriel Akah, the Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Kingdom who said traditional rulers are the closet authorities to the people at the grassroots regretted the disrespect the traditional institution has suffered in the past.

King Akah, while acknowledging the challenge of having to go through the length and breadth of the state before the elections, advised supporters of the APC to be united as they go into the political battle.