Odianosen Ehisuan

Last month, the unthinkable happened in Bayelsa State, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) shattered Peoples Democratic Party’s 20-year-old dominance of the politics of the state. It is still a topical issue that will stretch on for months.

Some people have advanced a number of reasons responsible for the historic defeat of the PDP and the emergence of David Lyon as Governor-elect of Bayelsa.

While some have put the blame at the foot of the outgoing governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, others believe that the APC was better prepared to win the election.

Key players who offered their expertise before and during the keenly contested election are worthy of mention. One can’t underestimate the pivotal role played by the APC leader in the state, Timipre Sylva. Despite his busy schedule, he played his role well as the director-general of the APC campaign organisation in the state.

Though others played key roles, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe was one of the key persons who brought innovation to the campaign. As the alternate director-general of the APC campaign organisation, Professor Brisibe was a formidable voice who toiled and ensured that the APC won.

At various fora during the campaign, he spoke out eloquently in defence of his candidate. He didn’t shy away from the responsibilities that were entrusted into his care. His cerebral contributions and physical support are worth mentioning.

For instance, when a questionable Federal High Court judgement nullified the party’s governorship primary election, Professor Brisibe was firm in his intervention. Like a voice in the wilderness, he spoke out.

Hear him: “We woke up to hear that a High Court judge said APC primaries were not conducted well that, therefore, they are cancelled. It is baffling, but we are assuring all Bayelsans that this opportunity we should not miss it, that we should move forward and do not give any thought any moment of sleeplessness night, why, the judgement is a judgement that is given by a lower court and the processes are clear, we have appealed, we have filed for a stay of execution, which our lawyers have done.

“We have appealed and filed for a stay of execution; another issue we should not be perturbed is that if you look at the contents of the judgement, even a layman like me, a medical professional, will know that is flawed at least all of us know that the court is not supposed to be a Father Christmas and can never be a Father Christmas.

“The issue, in this case, is that one of the aspirants requested that the process was conducted properly, judiciously, freely, fairly and that he is the winner and, therefore, should be declared the winner. The complainant did not say that the processes were flawed, he did not request that the election should be nullified. Here we see the judge saying the election should be nullified.

“This brings one thing to mind, could this judgement be procured? Could this be a procured judgement? In my heart, I know that, as we appeal, it will be clear that this is one of those procured judgements because as we go up this judgement can never stand.

“Our opponents are very jittery because of the acceptance of our candidate by all Bayelsans. We are reassuring every well-meaning Bayelsan not to panic, do not be perturbed, do not worry, our candidate is fully and squarely on the ballot. We have done what is procedural to see that that judgement does not stand.”

As the Governor-elect settles down to consider those that will populate his government, he must consider the fact that four years is a short time to deliver on his campaign promises. He can’t afford to appoint the wrong people to fill up sensitive positions in his cabinet.

This is where Professor Brisibe, who has towering administrative skills and experience, with demonstrated skills in project planning and implementation, comes in.

With a demonstrated ability to mobilise and lead people effectively to achieve set goals, Professor Brisibe is a perfect fit to serve as the engine room in the incoming administration of Governor-elect Lyon.

Brisibe has a demonstrated ability to work responsibly as a leader and as part of a team, to generate new ideas/strategies, consensus-building and ability to work on tight timelines. He is a communicator with well-trained oral presentation and writing skills. He has good interpersonal skills with wide experience in intercultural teams. What can you ask for?

If the incoming administration appoints the wrong people to preside over the affairs of the state, it will fail and the people may not forgive Governor Lyon. APC leaders in the state, led by Silva and Lyon, must hire their best hands to help the incoming government succeed.

As someone who has keenly followed developments in Bayelsa State and understands the dynamics, this is a solemn appeal. Bayelsa is a strategic state in the South-South that cannot afford to fail. For me, Professor Brisibe will do well as the governor’s brain box.

A word is enough for the wise.

• Ehisuan wrote this piece from Benin, Edo State