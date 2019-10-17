The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson to show their achievements in the past seven years instead of launching a campaign of calumny and blackmail on the APC.

Lyon in a statement by his media adviser, Gift Ebiki, while reacting to comments made by Dickson and Diri at the inauguration of the Douye Diri governorship campaign office said the PDP government should tell Bayelsans what it has done with the federal allocation it received in the past seven years.

Ebiki who noted that Bayelsans were already tired of the many lies of the Dickson government said they have found an alternative in the APC governorship candidate and would make their decision known on November 16.

The statement read in part “Dickson is so worried that David Lyon has promised to restore security in the state which is not in tandem with Governor Dickson’s plans. Under Dickson, Bayelsa recorded the highest case of cult related killings, armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminality. We are calling on Dickson to give account of the billions of dollars that accrued to the state through the 13 percent derivation funds which was meant for the development of oil bearing communities. Dickson has squandered billions of naira meant for the development of oil bearing communities without giving account and no sign of anything done in these communities even though by law the money was meant primarily to develop oil bearing communities. “Dickson is now crying wolf when he knows the game is over as his party has been totally rejected by the people who have become wiser. He has suddenly become jittery of his own political future after the people rejected the unpopular candidate he foisted on them. Dickson and his PDP have no substance to campaign; they are not telling Bayelsans what they did with the billions of naira they got from the federation account in the last eight years. They are not telling Bayelsans, what they did with all the loans they collected from several banks, amounting to billions of naira. Instead, they have turned the campaign to a campaign of calumny against the person of David Lyon.”