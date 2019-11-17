The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful voting process.

According to him with what he experienced in his community, INEC conducted a peaceful process.

Lyon who voted at his Olugbobiri Ward 4, Unit 1, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, said nobody should create problems to disrupt the poll.

He expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election.