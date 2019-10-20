Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, lawmaker representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has said the mission of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, is to right the wrongs of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, whom he said has taken has Bayelsa twenty years backward.

According to him, Bayelsans do not need a governor that talks much but does little, but a governor that would not play politics with the development of the state, a governor, he says, that would allow his developmental projects speak for him.

Saying that Lyon aims to provide the services the self-styled “Restoration Government” of Governor Dickson could not render to the people of Bayelsa, Sunny-Goli admonished all who mean well for the state to give the APC candidate and his running mate, Senator Degi Eremienyo, the needed support.

“Under the Dickson-led government, pensioners have been unjustifiably denied their gratuities for years. Our streets are in total darkness. Students and teachers are crying for help. Peace Park, the Imiringi Gas Turbine, the Bayelsa Plastic Industry and other critical infrastructures have been made inactive. Bayelsa under Lyon will not witness incessant staff verification or needless appointments without portfolios. There will be no compulsory monthly saving of one billion naira that will not be accounted for. I can equally assure you that bursaries shall be paid to the hardworking students of Bayelsa State origin. The welfare of civil servants shall be prioritised. All the abandoned road projects shall be completed. Yenagoa shall have a face-lift if Lyon becomes governor. There is no better time to take Bayelsa State to the next level of peace and prosperity than now. It is, therefore, incumbent on every one who means well for the state to support the Lyon/Degi candidature.