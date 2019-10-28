The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, has called for stronger collaboration among government, security agencies and local communities to protect and judiciously use the crude oil wealth for the growth and development of the people.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that received him at Egbemo-Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Council, Lyon noted that the tripod collaboration would help foster speedy development of the oil-rich Niger Delta state and regretted that Bayelsans still live in penury because the Governor Henry Dickson-led administration failed to protect and invest the common wealth of the people on profit generating projects, thereby causing the people to live from hand to mouth.

He observed that the level of development in the communities does not reflect the true nature of the contributions they put into the wealth and growth of Nigeria as oil producing areas.

Lyon promised that when elected into office, protecting the crude oil wealth of the state from activities of pipeline vandals and crude oil thieves, a phenomenon he said, has exposed Bayelsa State to suffer environmental degradation would top the list of his priorities.

At Peretorugbene and Toru-Ndoro communities, he promised to ensure that all local communities are captured in the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) of multinational oil corporations operating in the area.

He assured them of his readiness to impact more on their lives immediately after being sworn in as governor and promised to complete the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road, and commence work at the abandoned Agge Seaport project which he said, has the capacity to provide employment for thousands of Bayelsans.