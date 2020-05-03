After an excellent debut season in France, Moses Simon is set to be the subject of a hot pursuit from a trio of Ligue 1 sides.

Lyon and Rennes could go head-to-head with Nantes in the chase for the signature of Super Eagles’ winger, Simon, according to a report by Belgian publications, Voetbal Nieuws.

The 24-year-old Levante forward had spent the campaign on loan at Nantes, after failing to convince in La Liga.

He had, however, been a revelation with the Yellow Canaries, scoring nine goals and providing another eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Nantes have a purchase option of 5 million Euros for the Nigerian and would have been obliged to pay the sum had Moses scored ten goals.