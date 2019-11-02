Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Hon. David Lyon has taken his campaign to the Traditional Rulers Council where he assured that his government would consider the provision of basic amenities to Bayelsans if elected into office.

Lyon who addressed a full council of the State Traditional Rulers, which had in attendance all the first class kings in the state and led by its Chairman, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, lamented the absence of portable water in Bayelsa 23 years after its creation.

He also expressed sadness over the pitch darkness in Yenagoa the state capital and several communities in the state and the increasing wave of insecurity.

Lyon who disclosed that the meeting was to introduce himself and seek royal blessings for his governorship ambition said it is unacceptable that Bayelsans would still be suffering from lack of basic amenities with all its oil wealth.

According to him, if the issue of insecurity is tackled, investors both local and foreign would flood the state and would provide employment for Bayelsa youths.

Lyon who was accompanied to the Council by the Alternate Director- General of his campaign, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, two former deputy governors, Peremobobwei Ebebi and Werinipre Seibarugu and former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha said it was inconceivable that Bayelsa with huge gas reserves still lacked electricity with its capital thrown into darkness adding that when elected governor, he would explore all avenues to give the state regular electricity.

Diete- Spiff in his response said as traditional rulers they are neutral but called for a peaceful election. He said they would hold him to his promises when the time comes.