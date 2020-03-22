Chief David Lyon, former Bayelsa governor-elect, has expressed appreciation to the people of Bayelsa State for their show of support and solidarity long after the supreme court judgment that denied him his electoral mandate.

Lyon, who won the seat on the ticket of the APC but lost it when the apex court declared his deputy unfit to contest, gave the remark on Saturday, in Yenagoa, after receiving different groups of supporters who paid him solidarity visits.

He urged the people to remain calm and law abiding even in the face of unpalatable comments and statements in the media.

He encouraged them to be supportive of one another in view of the prevailing harsh economic conditions, emphasising that a collective spirit would continue to keep bonds of oneness alive.

Lyon particularly thanked those that had organised prayer sessions in the face of the prevailing political disadvantage suffered by the party, and urged them to be steadfast in their endeavours.

He called on Bayelsa people to be conscious of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging people around the world, and urged them to take precautionary measures as advised by healthcare practitioners.

He commended the Federal Government for drastic measures toward mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus, and emphasised the need to initiate rapid test centres at designated points of entry into the country in various states. (NAN)