Les Gones are keen to send the Frenchman back to the Spanish capital on another temporary deal and has earmarked Onuachu as his replacement.

Onuachu has been linked with a switch to a couple of English Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Watford, and Arsenal, in recent times.

But Genk’s hefty asking price – a take-it-or-leave-it fee of €25 million (N12.6 billion) – for the 27-year- old has kept the lot at bay at the moment.

The Super Eagles star became the top transfer target of clubs in France, Italy, England, and Spain after scoring 37 goals in 44 matches across all competitions for club and country. His performance for Racing Genk earned him the Ebony Shoe, the award for the best performing African star in the Belgian topflight.