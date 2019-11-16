Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progresives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful voting process.

According to him, with what he experienced at his community, the INEC has overseen a peaceful process so far.

Lyon, who voted at his Olugbobiri Ward 4, Unit 1, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, said nobody should create problems to disrupt the poll.

“Today, the process is very peaceful. I have seen what INEC has been doing all this while. It is going very peacefully and that’s what we are advising everyone, to go peacefully and vote,” the candidate said.

“Go with your card to your units, vote and leave the place, not to come and create problem; but guide your vote – that’s what we are telling everybody.”

Lyon expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election.