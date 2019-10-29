Bayelsa State born FIFA match agent and sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe, says he is impressed with the blueprint of the sport of the APC governorship candidate in the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election, David Lyon.

Egbe, who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Construction Company, said that he had interacted with Lyon on his plans for sports, declaring that he (Lyon) has a package that would make Bayelsa the Mecca of sports if he emerges victorious.

“What anybody who truly loves Bayelsa should use as criteria to decide who to support in the November 16 election should be who has the vision to fast track the development of our state. As a sports person, I have interacted with Lyon and I must tell you that we are on the same page on how to turn Bayelsa sports around. He has a sports blueprint that is super. In fact, he (Lyon) plans to use sports to boost tourism in the state. His vision is to attract international games to Bayelsa starting with the female national teams. The NFF can be sure of one thing and that is a full house in every international match played in Yenagoa,” Egbe said.

Egbe, who last week threw his weight behind Bayelsa State boxers with the donation of sports kits, said he wants Bayelsans to vote for a governor who loves young people, even as he insisted that Lyon has over the years been a youth-friendly person.