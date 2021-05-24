To celebrate Africa Day on tomorrow, MultiChoice is launching M-Net Movies Afro-Cinema, a pop-up movie channel dedicated to showcasing and celebrating contemporary African films. The Afro-Cinema Channel will be available from till Sunday, May 30 on DStv channel 198 to customers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages and GOtv channel 29 to customers on Max and Jolli packages.

The Afro-Cinema Channel is curated to celebrate Africa’s cultural diversity, aptly reflected and captured in the work that is being produced by filmmakers all over the continent. Through collaboration and turning challenges into possibilities, local film industries across the continent have produced award-winning productions that have launched the careers of many directors, producers, and stars while also taking the “for us, by us” African stories global.

“At its essence, Africa Day is about celebrating African unity and success as well as acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. The pandemic has hit the film industry quite hard, and African filmmakers were not spared. This Africa Day, we want to celebrate the talent and resilience of the continent’s film industry with the launch of this festival of African films where our audiences can enjoy AfroCinema from the comfort of their own homes,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The Afro-Cinema Pop-Up Channel will be available via the DStv app to stream. Additionally, the pop-up channel film collection will be available on Catch Up from Friday, May 21 to Sunday May 30.