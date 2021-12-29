By Steve Agbota

New executives have been elected to run the affairs of the Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN).

The executives were elected at its 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Lagos recently. The AGM, which was virtually attended by its members culminated in the election of the new executive council that would pilot the affairs of the MAAN in the coming years.

While Mr. Bodunrin Adewole was elected as President, Mrs. Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN.was elected as the Vice President. Other elected members of the Executive Council are Mrs. Igbeaku Evulukwu, Honorary Secretary; Mrs. Oluseyi Adejuyigbe, Honorary Treasurer; Professor Ike Ehiribe C.Arb and Sir Osuala Nwagbara.

Besides being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, (FCIArb), Adewole is a practicing arbitrator, accredited tutor and legal practitioner.

Prior to his nomination and election as President of MAAN, Adewole served as its Chairman Training and Ethics Committee as well as Vice President from 2016 to 2021. Apart from being an author and a Lagos based legal practitioner, Anishere is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. She was prior to her election as MAAN Vice President, a practicing arbitrator and a respected voice in the maritime industry. She is also the former President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Nigeria (WISTA).

MAAN in a statement made available to newsmen said in accordance with its constitution, its past presidents would remain as members of the Executive Council.

They are: Mr. Adewale Jones FCIArb (immediate past President), Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour SAN, C.Arb (Founding President), Chief Gbola Akinola SAN, C.Arb (Past President) and Dr. Ogbai Omoh-Eboh SAN, C.Arb (Past President). MAAN was founded in Nigeria in 2005 as a professional organisation to provide effective cost and efficient alternative dispute resolution of maritime disputes in Nigeria through arbitration, mediation and all other alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms.