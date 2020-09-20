By Tony Ogaga

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the just ended Edo elections, Mabel Oboh, has congratulated her People’s Democratic Party counterpart PDP’s Godwin Obaseki after he emerged the winner of the Edo governorship elections held over the weekend.

Speaking through her spokesman, John Anyaibe, Oboh said: “The well awaited Edo 2020 governorship election finally took place. We give glory to God. Although the election, did not start on time, it went peacefully well which was what we all wanted.

“I would like to congratulate Obaseki for winning this election. Edo have decided and I am happy to accept this decision. This is not about the candidates that contested but about the good people of Edo state. The elections results have deepened my desire to always serve my people in any capacity. There is much to do for my people.

I want to use this opportunity to thank all the people that voted for ADC and the media for covering this election in a very fair and objective manner. Also I want to thank the security agencies for carrying out their duties effectively. The leaders, elders, executives and members of the ADC who worked so hard to see the much anticipated election through. A special thank you to my DG, Jessica Inneh and my running mate, Reuben Edokpayi for keeping the ball rolling for the short period that I was indisposed.

“A special thank you also goes to my husband Michael, my brother, Peter Oboh and the rest of my family, friends and well-wishers. This is just the beginning in my pledge to serve my people the Edo people.”

Recall that Mabel Oboh, a Nollywood practitioner emerged the party’s flag bearer after the withdrawal of Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe on July 13. In a statement, the party had stated that the choice of Princess Mabel Oboh by ADC was informed by the party’s determination to liberate Edo women, youths and entire Edo populace through the forthcoming governorship election in the state.