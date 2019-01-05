Are you an entertainer? If yes, how much do you spend to stay healthy all year round? Well, better days are here for artistes who desire to remain healthy all the time, at little or no cost.

In her bid to put an end to the embarrassing situation whereby ailing artistes go cap-in-hand to beg for money when they fall sick, veteran actress cum broadcaster, Mabel Oboh has concluded plans to roll out a health insurance scheme this New Year.

This is coming several weeks after the thespian’s NGO, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star (MOSCSOS) organised a skills acquisition programme for artistes in Lagos.

According to Oboh, MOCSOS is collaborating with a UK-based NGO, JOM Charity to make the healthcare project a reality. Apart from being endorsed by the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), JOM Charity has already put its cards on the table to sponsor some entertainers for the insurance scheme, while Oboh has pledged to subsidise the policy for 20 artistes.

Speaking about her new baby, Oboh says: “MOCSOS health insurance is primarily for entertainers but can be accessed by supporters of the entertainment industry. Our healthcare scheme is in line with NIHS objective, which is for all Nigerians to access healthcare at affordable rates. “MOCSOS has keyed into this platform to enable subscribers have access to affordable healthcare and peace of mind. The beauty of our healthcare insurance is that quality healthcare can be accessed throughout the federation. This gives the subscribers free movement and peace of mind whenever the need arises to travel outside his or her own vicinity.”

Oboh, who urged entertainers to ensure they subject themselves to regular medical check ups, also advised them to quickly register with her NGO for easy access to the healthcare scheme.

“I am calling on all entertainment practitioners to ensure they subject themselves to regular medical check ups. If they do so, they are not likely to have any critical ailment. I’m also urging them not to waste time in registering with MOCSOS so they can have easy and affordable access to the health insurance scheme,” she stressed.