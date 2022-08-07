Fans have seen the comedy, acting and other talents that their favourite celebrities display, but the foodie side of them is what is being exclusively unleashed in the cookout show, Smoke Eat.

Powered by Power Oil and Colgate, the mixture of food and fun is brought to the fore in season 2 of Smoke Eat, which premiered on Saturday August 6, 2022, and airs every other Saturday at 7:30pm on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes.

The show returns with more exciting episodes featuring special guests like Mr Macaroni, Jude Orhorha, Charles Burn, Gloria Anozie, Greg Ojefua, Tony Akposheri, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wole Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Seun Ajayi, Lucy Ameh and Adebayo Davies among others.

Smoke Eat is a cookout programme that showcases the beauty of making outdoor meals. The show presents outdoor food with celebrity host, Blessing Obasi engaging Chef meat-man, a professional chef that prepares one or more dishes on each episode, taking the viewers through the inspiration, preparation and stages of cooking while a celebrity guest stands by to eat.

Smoke Eat is packaged in an entertaining way that takes the viewing audience through some of the lifestyles of the celebrity, whilst feasting on the delicacies prepared by the chef. Viewers are taken through the stages of cooking, using healthy ingredients like Power Oil, as well as maintaining healthy habits like brushing the teeth after meals with Colgate.

Speaking, Eniola Abubakar, Assistant Director of Media and Content Acquisition, StarTimes, said, “As a people, we have a variety of cuisine that enriches our taste buds, and showcases the richness of our culture. StarTimes is proud to be the fusion between entertainment and culture, leading to this relishing show. And with Colgate and Power Oil’s partnership, our audience can be assured of seeing their favourite celebrities share cuisine moments with them.”