The MacArthur Foundation has offered scholarshipss to 221 female students of Bayero University Kano (BUK), to reinforce their interest in investigative and data journalism.
The Chairman, MacArthur Foundation Faculty of Communication Grant Implementation Committee, Prof. Umar Pate, made this known on the sidelines of the inauguration of BUK Digital Television, on Tuesday in Kano.
Pate was the former Dean, Faculty of Communication in the institution and current Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.
“The beneficiaries were first degree and Masters degree female students, received the scholarship support to reinforce their interest in investigative and data journalism,” he said.
According to him, the foundation has secured a Direct Satellite Broadcasting licence for the station to broadcast across Nigeria and beyond.
He said that more than 200 journalists had up scaled their capacity in investigative and data driven journalism through the foundation.
Pate added that the foundation had encouraged indigenous language broadcasting and media funding through regular workshops.
In his remarks, the President, MacArthur Foundation, Mr John Palfrey, described BUK Mass Communication department as one of the best in the world.
“I wants to believe that it was the teachers and students that make it great,” he said.
Palfrey said that the foundation would continue with its support to the media, gender equity and social justice to ensure a just and more peaceful world.
“We will do our best to ensure a more peaceful world. I believe that it is the work of all of us to fight corruption, we should invest in gender equity,” he added.
The foundation president expressed the hope that the station would enable people the opportunity to understand what is happening in Nigeria and beyond.
Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, expressed gratitude to MacArthur foundation for its support to the institution.
He listed areas of support to include the establishment of BUK Centre for Dryland Agriculture, an ICT centre and the revision and unbundling of the national communication studies curriculum.
“In the new curriculum, investigative and data journalism courses were incorporated, and created nine new degree programmes.
“The Federal Government approved the initiative and all Nigerian Universities are to adopt and revised the curriculum,” he said. (NAN)
