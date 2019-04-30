The Director, Africa of the Macarthur Foundation, Kole Shettima, has canvassed the establishment of a hall of shame for corrupt officials, as well as another hall of fame for those helping in the fight against corruption.

Shettima said the anti-corruption project would become more effective when men and women who aid and abet corruption were properly portrayed as persons of vice.

He spoke during the maiden edition of Public Conscience, a radio anti-corruption programme produced by the Progressive Impact Organisation For Community Development, PRIMORG.

Shettima also identified support for journalists who are imbued with zeal to perform their constitutional and professional role

The foundation, which was established in 1978, relies on proceeds from a 6 billion-dollar endowment instituted by John D Macarthur and his wife Catherine, with funds coming from investment in stock market, real estate and other pursuits

Such funds yield between 300 and 400 million dollars annually and are devoted to pursuit of good causes throughout the world.

He said in a situation where mainstream media were constrained in terms of resources to drive investigation, the foundation is stepping in with what is required to aid earnest work by independent journalists who show good interest.

The Macarthur director, who expressed dismay with a situation where corruption had heightened insecurity and many social vices, disclosed that about 15 organisations are currently receiving such support and PRIMORG is one of them.

He added that the desired results would be achieved only when the public assumed ownership of the anti-corruption fight and desists from treating it as the job of government alone.