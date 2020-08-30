Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied any link with a viral audio attributed to one Ardo Bulama, who was threatening to deal with Nigerians particularly those in Southern Kaduna.

MACBAN explained that the name which was ascribed to the accused was not synonymous with any of its members, alleging that it was manipulated by the enemies of the Fulani race to tarnish their reputation in the country.

Director, Media and Publicity, Kaduna State chapter, Ibrahim Bayero Zango, in a statement yesterday, said the petition written by the group to the police to arrest and prosecute the accused who they referred to as “Fulani” for treasonable felony, was uncharitable.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a petition by the National Christian Elders Forum to the Inspector General of Police calling the attention of the Nigeria Police to arrest and prosecute one Ardo Bulama for treasonable felony.

«The petition which was published by Vanguard Newspaper on its 15th August, 2020 edition, according to its authors, followed a purported audio recording of the accused where he reportedly threatened some lives.

“We wish to hereby disassociate ourselves from the purported audio as well as draw the attention of the petitioners to know that no Fulani man bears the name ‘Bulama.’

I wish to categorically state that even the purported Bulama’s audio that went viral on social media was suspicious. It was just an attempt to blackmail the entire Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria to create a negative impression against our people (Fulani pastoralists).

«Some of these persons are hell bent on blackmailing the Fulani in Nigeria for their vested interests. This posture could be detrimental to the progress made in restoring peace and security in Southern Kaduna and the nation at large.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to properly and thoroughly investigate the origin of the whole issue and bring fabricators of the audio to justice.”