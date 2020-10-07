Okwe Obi, Abuja

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN), has denied its involvement in the killings going on in the country particularly that of the crown prince in Wereng Community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, noting that the allegation was malicious and wicked.

While urging security personnel to fish the killers in order to vindicate Fulani, its Ag. Chairman, Plateau State Chapter, Mallam Isa Bappa, in a statement Wednesday, also cautioned the public to desist from labelling them as killers.

He said: “We wish to vehemently debunk the malicious allegations going round the social media and other media platforms that the killing was carried out by herdsmen.

“While we are not trying to defend our people here, we wish to categorically state that our people are innocent of these atrocities.

“We are appalled by the continuous and sustained accusation of our people of any crime or atrocities committed on the Plateau. Like the previous ones,this latest allegation that our people are responsible for the gruesome and dastard killing of the these precious people is baseless an untrue.

“The malicious reports in the social and some traditional media supporting this allegation are sponsored by some people with tribal and religious sentiments. These people are bent on giving the entire Fulani race a bad name just for their selfish agenda.

“Why should we kill the crown prince and other people in Wareng Village? What do we stand to benefit?

“We strongly believe that these people raised false alarms by accusing Fulani herdsmen just to divert the attention of security agencies from actually investigating and apprehending the real criminal elements involved in the killings for obvious reasons. Why would they not wait for the security agencies to investigate and unravel the elements behind the killings before jumping into conclusion that our people are responsible?

“Why must every crime in Plateau State be attributed to Fulani? Why the deliberate action to tarnish our name? Why don’t they allow security agencies to do their work and come out with their findings before jumping into such hasty conclusions?

“While the allegation is painful and retrogressive in the Plateau peace process, we shall continue to actively engage in the ongoing peace process across the whole state and beyond.

“Finally, we want to appeal to our members to remain calm and law abiding no matter the level of provocation and desist from taking laws into their hands.

“We enjoin them to report any action or actions that tend to breach peace in the state to the security agencies for necessary actions.”

He added that: “The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association,

MACBAN, Plateau State Chapter, wishes to express its heartfelt condolence to the people of Wereng Village, Riyom and the entire people of Plateau State over the unjustifiable, barbaric and inhuman killing of a crown prince,Chungyang Mwadkon, and five others by some unknown criminal elements on Monday.

“This act of criminality must be condemned by all well meaning citizens of the state and beyond.

“We are therefore calling on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out the perpetrator or perpetrators of this inhuman act and bring them to book, parade and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.”