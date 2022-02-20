From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, is dead.

Machage was said to have collapsed and died yesterday at his residence in Abuja.

Aged 65, Machage was appointed High Commissioner to Nigeria on January 27, 2018, by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya, in a statement issued yesterday, expressed regret over the sudden death of Machage.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened.”

Confirming the passing of Amb. Machage, the Principal Secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, said the ministry, and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.

“Ambassador Machage was appointed High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya said.

Earlier, Machage’s twin brother, Sospeter Magita, a former Kenya envoy to Russia, told The Standard Newspaper of Kenya on phone that Machage died after having lunch.