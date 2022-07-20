By Steve Agbota

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), truck owners and clearing agents have formed an alliance to eradicate endemic corruption and illegal 30 points on the nation’s port corridors.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday on the topic: “Addressing The Issue At Nigeria’s Port Corridors: A Call For An Integrity Alliance Partnership,” held in Lagos, the CEO of MACN, Soji Apampa pointed out that there is a need for all stakeholders to come together to tackle the issue of corruption that affect the nation’s maritime industry.

“Hence there is a need for solutions to address the issue. One of the critical points to look at in tackling corruption around the port corridors is political will. When there is political will, it will enable people to do things in a manner that is acceptable.

“How to get the political will to be a concrete solution is when they said these are the behaviours that are acceptable by the people who are there. If they behave any differently, here is the punishment and here is the remedy. When you report any offender that behaves differently and they punish them, they will know that there is political will,” he said.

However, he stated that the only way to get the political will is to have a standard operating procedure for what people suppose to do if at all there is a checkpoint.

“What are the expectations of behaviour from both the truckers and the officials who are there whether it is the state actor or non-state actor? Otherwise, if you do not define the parameter of what is supposed to happen, then, what are you complaining about?, he queried.

Also speaking at the event, the National President Council Of Maritime Transport Unions And Association (COMTUA), Mr. Adeyinka Aroyewun recommended interim and permanent solutions to address corruption around the port corridors.

“Regulations of the existing system have always been applied by the authorities ever since the system is challenged, but it has not yielded required positive results. This may not be unconnected with the perceived compromises in enforcement and implementation. Though there is a limit to use of regulation. Policy summersault and poor advocacy could equally hinder the efficacy of regulation.

“On the long run, the solution can not but be the deliberate expansion and de-centralization of the port system. Nigeria is blessed with a vast coastline and navigable water, unlike most landlocked nations of the world. Kudos for the ongoing deep seaport projects at Lekki, proposed at Badagry, Calabar etc. They are commendable,” he said.

According to him, encouragement for continuous development of bonded, and lighter terminals, etc to distribute traffic, for now, all maritime traffic is heading only Apapa.

While suggesting solutions to multiple checkpoints, The Chairman of The Association of Maritime Truck Owners AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi explained that there should be sincere political will by the Nigerian political leaders to end multiple checkpoints, corruption and extortion in the nation’s ports corridor by wielding the big stick against the uniform and non-uniform extortion bandits involved in the illegalities happening in the ports corridor regardless of their ranks, status and political connections in the best interest of the Nigerian economy and survival of transport sector of the maritime industry.

“There should be a sincere commitment by the top hierarchy of traffic and security enforcement agencies to tackle corruption by collapsing all illegal checkpoints, eliminate extortion, end the impunity, illegalities and lawless activities of the union and local hoodlums in the ports corridor.

“The birds of corruption, extortion, and lawlessness that is a cat walking on high heels and dancing in our ports corridor has its drummers in the bush nearby. The arrogance, lawlessness, and impunity with which uniform extortion bandits mount illegal checkpoints and extort truckers along the port corridors is an indication of legitimacy and support for their illegalities from the top hierarchy,” he added.