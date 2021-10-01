From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has expressed hope of increased bilateral relations between Nigeria and France.

Macron, in a letter addressed to President Buhari on the occasion of the nation’s 61st independence anniversary, said he was pleased to extend to President Buhari on his behalf and on behalf of the French people, his warmest congratulations, which also go to all Nigerians.

“You know my personal attachment to the relationship between France and Nigeria, the continent’s leading economic and demographic power. I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relationship on all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field. I was happy to welcome you in Paris on May 18th, on the occasion of your participation in the Summit on the financing of African economies. The creation of the Franco-Nigerian Business Council, which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, will, I hope, allow the birth of many structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies. The number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years, and I am delighted that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between our two countries. Finally, the participation in a few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New Africa-France Summit in Montpellier will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society,” Macron wrote.

Meanwhile, outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, yesterday, called President Buhari to express gratitude over his kind words during his address at the just concluded 76th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Buhari had concluded his address by saying: “Let me close my statement by paying special tribute to a great and humane internationalist, and an exemplary practitioner of multilateralist cooperation. I am speaking of Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany. As she exits the stage, we wish her well.”

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Chancellor Merkel in the telephone call thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation, wishing him greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

“The president was full of appreciation for the cooperation Germany showed Nigeria, and the ECOWAS sub-region at large.”

