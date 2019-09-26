Mad Melon real name Omeofa Oghene hit fame with his partner Mountain Black with the 2003 hit song ‘Danfo Driver’. They released three albums together.

Music icon, Daddy Showkey confirmed news of Mad Melon’s passing on his Instagram on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Mad Melon and his partner Mountain Black became very popular in 2003 after the release of their debut album Danfo Driver. Due to the success of the single titled after the album, the duo became known as Danfo Driver.

Their fame waned over the years but they made the news again in 2018 when they got into a content theft fight with Tekno over the sampling of their popular song, ‘Kpolongo’