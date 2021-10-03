From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A suspected mad woman, identified as Adu Esther, has killed a 90-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, in Ilesa, Osun State.

The victims, Madam Ojuolape Olojo and Sunday Samson, were said to be living together with the mad woman at Ita Balogun area, Ilesa.

It was gathered that the mad woman, a 55-year-old, also injured a 70-year-old man, Disu Olaleye.

It was learnt that the third victim is on admission at Banabas hospital, Ijofi area, Ilesa.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said residents have lynched the mad woman before police officers arrive the venue.