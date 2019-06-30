The coach of Madagascar, Nicolas Dupuis has promised to give the Super Eagles a tough challenge when both sides meet today, at the Alexandria Stadium, in the last group game.

Victory over Nigeria will see Madagascar upstage the Super Eagles to the top position, and Dupuis thinks they are capable of doing just that.

“I’m confident about my players; we are not the best, but it is good to play against the best. For Nigeria, we have our strategy. We want to have more possession of the ball because we are playing against a very good side.

His captain, Fanevo Andriatisla admited that the Super Eagles are a tough customers, but said football is no respecter of big teams.

“We will do our best tomorrow (today). We have very good offensive strategy to take on Nigeria. We know that Nigeria is a very good side, but we’re motivated to win or draw against them,” he said.