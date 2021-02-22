From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Madaki, assumed office has assumed office in Benue State on Monday.

Madaki takes over from Mukkadas Garba who served in Benue since the general elections in 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Madaki was until his latest posting, Commissioner of Police in charge of Police welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

‘The CP assures the general public of his commitment to rid the state of crime, in collaboration with other security agencies and cooperation of the good people of Benue State,’ the statement concluded.