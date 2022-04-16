Madam Patricia Nnoruonwa Asoluka, mother of the Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Power, Austin Ngozi Asoluka is dead.

According to a statement by the family, the burial programme will commence on April 22 when her body leaves Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku. There will be lying-in state at her husband’s compound at Umulobo Umuolu in Ezimba Autonomous Community in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State by 11am. Interment follows immediately at her family compound after church service at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Emii, Owerri.

