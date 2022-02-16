The death has occurred of Ezinne Theresa Ogene, mother of Victor Afam Ogene, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives (2011-2015) and director, Media and Publicity of the recently concluded All Progressives Congress, governorship campaign in Anambra State.

According to a burial programme released by the family, the late Ezinne Ogene would be laid to rest on Friday, March 4, after a Requiem Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Obeagwe, Ogbaru council of Anambra State.

Her burial would be preceded by a Christian wake on Thursday, March 3, at her family compound.

A devout Catholic, the late Ezinne Ogene contributed greatly to the development of the church in her community.